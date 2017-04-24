Measuring The Shift In Retail
Al Green's popular song "Let's Stay Together" may be about personal relationships, but its title is probably more like the secret wish some retailers have towards consumers who have abandoned them in favor of online retail. The adoption of online behavior has lead to experts placing bets on what retailers will survive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|18 hr
|John be lush
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 21
|HOWSthat
|15
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|Apr 20
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC