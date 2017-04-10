Markets Right Now: Slightly lower open for US stocks
Verizon and AT&T each fell about 0.5 percent in early trading Wednesday and Wells Fargo gave up 0.7 percent. Tractor Supply Company slumped 6.2 percent after issuing a weak forecast, and Delta Air Lines rose 3.6 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates.
