Markets Right Now: Slightly lower open for US stocks

9 hrs ago

Verizon and AT&T each fell about 0.5 percent in early trading Wednesday and Wells Fargo gave up 0.7 percent. Tractor Supply Company slumped 6.2 percent after issuing a weak forecast, and Delta Air Lines rose 3.6 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

