Manufacturer says it's removing relabeled Ivanka Trump items
III Apparel Group Inc., which is licensed to manufacture clothing under the Ivanka Trump brand, said it was removing the mislabeled items sold at discount retailer Stein Mart. It said the relabeling to Adrienne Vittadini "occurred without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization."
