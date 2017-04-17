Man charged in recent robbery facing additional charges
A man charged last week with robbing a southeast Charlotte business at gunpoint is facing additional charges in two other robberies. Charlotte-Mecklenburg charged 27-year-old Tyree Belk and 24-year-old Gina Cathcart last week with robbing the Skills Biz Center on E. Independence Boulevard.
