Man arrested for public indecency at Kohl's
According to court documents a Toledo man was arrested Thursday and charged with Public Indecency and Recklessly Engaging in Sexual Conduct or Masturbation for his actions inside a local department store. Court records indicate, that an officer witnessed, via live surveillance video, Matheno Bryant-Bey, 28, of Toledo, "take out his private part from inside his pants," and masturbate.
