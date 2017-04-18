LifeProof announces AQUAPHONICS Bluetooth Speakers
Now, the company that revolutionized waterproof, drop proof, dirt proof and snow proof technology expands its reach into audio with AQUAPHONICS Bluetooth speakers, available exclusively at Best Buy stores and at BestBuy.com . AQUAPHONICS comes in three lifestyle-inspired sizes for go-anywhere, do-anything premium performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Pro Sound.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|17 hr
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|tipton
|1,002
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC