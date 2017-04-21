Latest retail casualty: Bebe to close...

Latest retail casualty: Bebe to close all stores

15 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Bebe Stores to close all stores, becoming latest retail casualty The clothing retailer joins The Limited and Wet Seal as a defunct fashion chain. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2pKIp1b Women's clothing retailer Bebe Stores said Friday that it would close all of its locations after a string of losses, becoming the latest casualty in the retail sector as the fallout from online competition and shifting fashion preferences spreads.

