LaBellum: How Hillary Scott is making sure a oeYou Look Gooda
In a little more than a week, Hillary Scott transforms from the frontwoman of Lady Antebellum into a fashionista with her own line of apparel. Hillary debuts her LaBellum clothing collection next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, as part of HSN's Music City Nashville promotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|16 hr
|guest
|3
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Wed
|ardith
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Tue
|Wally
|3
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC