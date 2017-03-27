Kilted Yoga sensations take on Tartan...

Kilted Yoga sensations take on Tartan Day in New York

IT IS considered one of the best shop windows for Scotland to showcase its wares, and now the country's biggest and hottest new internet export, the Kilted Yoga duo, are to boost this year's Tartan Day in New York by turning up as ambassadors. The pair - who appear topless in Perthshire forests in their Kilted Yoga videos, which have had more than 50 millions views - will represent Dundee marketing firm Scot Street Style at the flagship event in the Big Apple on Thursday where up to 30,000 are expected to take to the streets to celebrate all things Scottish.

