Kilted Yoga sensations take on Tartan Day in New York
IT IS considered one of the best shop windows for Scotland to showcase its wares, and now the country's biggest and hottest new internet export, the Kilted Yoga duo, are to boost this year's Tartan Day in New York by turning up as ambassadors. The pair - who appear topless in Perthshire forests in their Kilted Yoga videos, which have had more than 50 millions views - will represent Dundee marketing firm Scot Street Style at the flagship event in the Big Apple on Thursday where up to 30,000 are expected to take to the streets to celebrate all things Scottish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|Kelly Carson
|41
|Is A Successful Rite-Aid Deal Now Key To Walgre...
|23 hr
|ansarhbak
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 29
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC