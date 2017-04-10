Job Cuts at Retail Stores Deepen as M...

Job Cuts at Retail Stores Deepen as More Buyers Migrate Online

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Retail stores are cutting jobs at the sharpest pace in more than seven years, evidence of a seemingly inexorable shift away from employee-heavy stores as Americans increasingly shop online. A combined 60,600 retail job losses over the past two months have had less to do with the health of U.S. consumer spending than with changes in buying habits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 1 hr Wally 3
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) 7 hr jeff 39
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 8 Anonymous 13
News Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16) Apr 3 Dawn 109
News Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14) Apr 3 Billie 6
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC