Jana Partners takes 8.3 pct stake in Whole Foods

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc and said that it intends to hold discussions with the company's board about exploring possible strategic options. Jana, which is the second biggest shareholder in the organic and natural food grocer, said it was also prepared to nominate members to Whole Foods' board, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

