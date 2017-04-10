J.C. Penney Supports Our Case That Retail Is On Life Support, But Not Dead
Late last week J.C. Penney announced that they were going to hold off on closing the number of retail stores that they had already planned to close because of better than expected foot traffic. While this definitely may be a short term commentary on the state of brick and mortar retail and mall traffic, we believe it is also a commentary that supports our long-term thesis on retail.
