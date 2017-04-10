J.C. Penney delays closing of 138 stores by several weeks
J.C. Penney says it is delaying the closure of 138 stores by several weeks to take advantage of better-than-expected sales at those locations. The company said Friday that more shoppers have visited the stores after it announced last month which locations were closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|14 hr
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Wed
|ardith
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC