Indigo resets some users' online account passwords following security breach
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has reset passwords for a number of its customers' online Indigo accounts after noticing unauthorized access. Company spokeswoman Janet Eger said the company suspects email address and password combinations available through third parties on the Internet were used to access some Indigo.ca accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Tue
|John be lush
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 21
|HOWSthat
|15
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|Apr 20
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC