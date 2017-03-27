I-94, Snelling Avenue drivers, get re...

I-94, Snelling Avenue drivers, get ready for more lane and ramp closures starting Monday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Getting to work or to Monday's Twins opener at Target Field will be more challenging than usual for drivers who use I-94 through Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis as road work swings in to high gear with more lane and ramp closures set to take effect. A new construction project also begins on Snelling Avenue near the State Fairgrounds, which will have only one lane in both directions from Larpenteur Avenue to Como Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14) 6 hr Billie 6
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) 15 hr Kelly Carson 41
News Is A Successful Rite-Aid Deal Now Key To Walgre... Sun ansarhbak 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Mar 29 Associate 12
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... Mar 26 In memory of Zach... 1
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC