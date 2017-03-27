I-94, Snelling Avenue drivers, get ready for more lane and ramp closures starting Monday
Getting to work or to Monday's Twins opener at Target Field will be more challenging than usual for drivers who use I-94 through Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis as road work swings in to high gear with more lane and ramp closures set to take effect. A new construction project also begins on Snelling Avenue near the State Fairgrounds, which will have only one lane in both directions from Larpenteur Avenue to Como Avenue.
