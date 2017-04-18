Hundreds of jobs in danger as Debenhams boss announces warehouse closures
The new boss of department store chain Debenhams has unveiled plans to close 11 warehouses and put up to 10 stores under review, in a move impacting at least 220 jobs. Sergio Bucher, who took over as chief executive last October, outlined an overhaul that will see the group shut one of its three distribution centres run by DHL, 10 smaller in-house warehouses and potentially axe up to 10 of its 176 stores over the next five years.
