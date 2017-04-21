How to help Massachusetts retailers
Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals. The retailer announced earlier this month that it would be immediately closing nearly 400 stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Fri
|HOWSthat
|15
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|Apr 20
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC