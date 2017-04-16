How can Whole Foods balance low price...

How can Whole Foods balance low prices, quality?

14 hrs ago

Investors are pushing the organic food pioneer to boost profit by operating more like a big-box grocer. Some smaller suppliers and industry consultants say the shift to a more centralized distribution structure and other changes risk compromising Whole Foods' ability to keep stocked with the latest foodie trends and hot local brands.

