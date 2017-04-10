Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Me...

Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Sun Faithnomore 1
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Sun buildthewall 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 8 Anonymous 13
News Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16) Apr 3 Dawn 109
News Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14) Apr 3 Billie 6
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Apr 2 Kelly Carson 41
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC