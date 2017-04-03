Grindr date end up in attack; victim speaks out
Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes. Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Mon
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 2
|Kelly Carson
|41
|Is A Successful Rite-Aid Deal Now Key To Walgre...
|Apr 2
|ansarhbak
|1
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 29
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC