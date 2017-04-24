GameStop Currently Investigating Poss...

GameStop Currently Investigating Possible Data Breach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

According to , a third party found data available for sale on a black market website, which was believed to have been illegally obtained from Gamestop.com through hacking activity. The popular video game store chain has thousands of retail stores nationwide, but also operates a successful online store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... 1 hr mini lovely 1
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Fri Unionize 519
News Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09) Thu Canadian biker 42
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Thu mohel PULTE rules 3
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 21 HOWSthat 15
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,645,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC