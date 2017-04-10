Gallery: United Airlines slammed for ...

Gallery: United Airlines slammed for passenger removal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

The U.S.-based airline has had it's share of PR trouble , but few can compare to the kerfuffle caused when security dragged a man from a flight Sunday. Here's some of the fallout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) 1 hr jeff 39
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 8 hr built this company 2
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Sun buildthewall 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 8 Anonymous 13
News Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16) Apr 3 Dawn 109
News Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14) Apr 3 Billie 6
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC