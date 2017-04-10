Gallery: United Airlines slammed for passenger removal
The U.S.-based airline has had it's share of PR trouble , but few can compare to the kerfuffle caused when security dragged a man from a flight Sunday. Here's some of the fallout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|jeff
|39
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|8 hr
|built this company
|2
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Sun
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC