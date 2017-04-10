Fastenal - Post-Election Run Was Too Much, Too Fast
Shares have given up half their post-election gains as growth acceleration is less impressive than it looks while gross margins face structural pressure. Despite these observations, Fastenal remains a world-class business which outperforms its peers thanks to a great management team and innovative business model.
