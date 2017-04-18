Fashion retailer Bebe closing all of its stores
Bebe has stores at Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets in Mercedes, Sunrise Mall in Brownsville and La Plaza in McAllen. Bebe is the latest casualty in what almost seems a race of brick-and-mortar retailers heading to insolvency, unable to compete with online sales.
