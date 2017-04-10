Family, friends of teen killed at Cot...

Family, friends of teen killed at Cottondale party wash cars to pay for his funeral

Family and friends are fighting to pay for a funeral for the Tuscaloosa County teen shot to death at a birthday party over the weekend. They're trying to raise money to lay their loved one, 19-year-old Christopher Champion, to rest the right way.

