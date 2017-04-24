Daimler profits double on sales of Mercedes E-class, SUVs
German automaker Daimler AG says net profit doubled in the first three months of the year as the new version of the company's Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and its SUV lineup boosted sales. The Stuttgart-based company raised its profit outlook for the year, with CEO Dieter Zetsche saying in a statement Wednesday that earnings and sales would "significantly increase."
