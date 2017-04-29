Costco Wholesale (COST) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds
News stories about Costco Wholesale have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Justicia
|21
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Sat
|mini lovely
|1
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Apr 28
|Unionize
|519
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 27
|Canadian biker
|42
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC