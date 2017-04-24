Costco is giving shareholders a special payment
In addition to raising the company's quarterly dividend by five cents to $0.50 cents a share, the wholesaler announced a special cash dividend of $7 per share to shareholders of record by the market close on May 10. So while most retailers are scrambling just to keep their doors open and are urgently counting every penny, it looks like management at Costco wants to show investors that the " retail apocalypse " hasn't touched the "Today's announcement of a $7.00 special dividend is our latest step in returning capital to our shareholders," Richard Galanti, Costco Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer said in the release.
