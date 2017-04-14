Conspiracy? Stores play hide and seek with Ivanka Trump's productsTJ...
Bed Bath & Beyond used to sell Ivanka Trump's diaper bags in various prints on its vast online store. Suddenly, in March, the listings disappeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|Fri
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC