Charlotte-based Cato lays off employees amid retail woes
The company said Tuesday that it has "reorganized" its real estate department, resulting in the layoff of nine employees. In an email to the Observer, CEO John Cato said the company, similar to others like it, is "always adjusting staffing to align our resources with our business needs."
