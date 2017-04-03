Brooks Brothers Is Selling Cashmere Sweatpants, Is This the Death Knell for Athleisure?
We need to talk about the fact that finance industry fan favorite Brooks Brothers is selling a cashmere track suit for women. On sale for $179.20 and $119.20 , the offerings begs the question of who among the Brooks Brothers clientele would feel the desire to purchase cashmere athleisure separates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|10 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|11 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Sat
|Anonymous
|13
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
|Did you ever rock out at Castle Farms in Charle... (Feb '09)
|Apr 2
|Kelly Carson
|41
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC