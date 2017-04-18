Brookfield-led group to buy all 213 L...

Brookfield-led group to buy all 213 Loblaw gas stations for $540 million

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Loblaw is selling all 213 of its gas stations across the country for $540 million to Brookfield Business Partners and its partners. While Brookfield would rebrand the stations to Mobil, they would continue to use the PC Plus loyalty program offered by Loblaw .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Tue BOB 1
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... Tue yidfellas v USA 1
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Tue yidfellas v USA 5
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 16 tipton 1,002
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr 12 ardith 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC