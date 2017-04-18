Brookfield-led group to buy all 213 Loblaw gas stations for $540 million
Loblaw is selling all 213 of its gas stations across the country for $540 million to Brookfield Business Partners and its partners. While Brookfield would rebrand the stations to Mobil, they would continue to use the PC Plus loyalty program offered by Loblaw .
