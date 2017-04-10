Boosie claims Biloxi police stole 'je...

Boosie claims Biloxi police stole 'jewelry sack'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Rapper Lil Boosie claims Biloxi police stole $1 million worth of his jewelry out of a van while officers arrested members of his crew after an incident at Edgewater Mall over the weekend. Boosie, whose given name in Torrence Hatch, also claims the Dillard's loss prevention officer that was seen on video pepper spraying his crew was motivated by racism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 5 hr guest 3
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... 17 hr ardith 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Tue Wally 3
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Tue jeff 39
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 8 Anonymous 13
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC