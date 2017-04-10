Boosie claims Biloxi police stole 'jewelry sack'
Rapper Lil Boosie claims Biloxi police stole $1 million worth of his jewelry out of a van while officers arrested members of his crew after an incident at Edgewater Mall over the weekend. Boosie, whose given name in Torrence Hatch, also claims the Dillard's loss prevention officer that was seen on video pepper spraying his crew was motivated by racism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
