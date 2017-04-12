Bebe to close all stores as it moves retail online
Bebe stores are laying off roughly 700 employees statewide, according to notices filed with the state, effective May 27. The group has roughly 35 stores in California. The company is closing the locations without filing for bankruptcy, anonymous sources told Bloomberg News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|49 min
|guest
|3
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|12 hr
|ardith
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Tue
|Wally
|3
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Tue
|jeff
|39
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC