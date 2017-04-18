Bebe is closing all its stores, the latest casualty in retail
Bebe is closing all its stores, the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to get dumped by customers who would rather shop with their phones than their feet. Bebe Stores, which models itself as a purveyor of "unique, sophisticated and timelessly sexy" clothing for women, said it plans to close the stores by the end of May, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|4 hr
|HOWSthat
|15
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|Thu
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC