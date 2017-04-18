Bebe is closing all its stores, the l...

Bebe is closing all its stores, the latest casualty in retail

14 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Bebe is closing all its stores, the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to get dumped by customers who would rather shop with their phones than their feet. Bebe Stores, which models itself as a purveyor of "unique, sophisticated and timelessly sexy" clothing for women, said it plans to close the stores by the end of May, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

