AutoNation's Jackson praises Trump's ...

AutoNation's Jackson praises Trump's anti-regulatory stance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

On topics from President Donald Trump to hybrid cars, Mike Jackson, CEO of AutoNation Inc., was his usual outspoken self Tuesday at the NADA/J.D. Power Automotive Forum here. Jackson mentioned in passing that he voted for Hillary Clinton, and he said Trump's first few months in office have not changed Jackson's view that the president has a "temperament" problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 14 hr Wally 3
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) 20 hr jeff 39
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Apr 8 Anonymous 13
News Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16) Apr 3 Dawn 109
News Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14) Apr 3 Billie 6
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC