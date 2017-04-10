AutoNation's Jackson praises Trump's anti-regulatory stance
On topics from President Donald Trump to hybrid cars, Mike Jackson, CEO of AutoNation Inc., was his usual outspoken self Tuesday at the NADA/J.D. Power Automotive Forum here. Jackson mentioned in passing that he voted for Hillary Clinton, and he said Trump's first few months in office have not changed Jackson's view that the president has a "temperament" problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|14 hr
|Wally
|3
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|jeff
|39
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|13
|Target stock plummets as "transgender" bathroom... (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Dawn
|109
|Former Sears executive says it is time for stru... (May '14)
|Apr 3
|Billie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC