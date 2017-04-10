AutoNation's Jackson calls Tesla's valuation 'inexplicable'
The head of America's biggest auto dealership group isn't sold on Tesla Inc. becoming the top U.S. automaker by market capitalization. The relative value of Tesla and General Motors is headed for a correction, as the latter is "clearly" undervalued, Mike Jackson, the CEO of AutoNation Inc., said Tuesday.
