Amos Oz, David Grossman among Intl Booker Prize nominees.
Two of Israel's most renowned authors and an Argentine first-time novelist are among six finalists for the Man Booker International Prize for fiction. David Grossman's "A Horse Walks Into a Bar," Amos Oz's "Judas" and Samanta Schweblin's "Fever Dream" are on a six-book shortlist announced Thursday for the 50,000 pound prize.
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|Deedee
|1,003
|Looking For Profits In Retail? Ignore The U.S.
|Thu
|armysurfer31
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
