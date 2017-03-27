6 before-and-after transformations of dead shopping malls that were given new lives
Hundreds of malls have shut down in the past few decades, and about 15% of malls could disappear in the next 10 years, according to a recent report . More than 3,500 mall stores are also projected to close in the first half of 2017, including anchor tenants like Sears and Macy's - which most malls financially depend on to survive.
