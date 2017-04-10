3 face charges related to shooting at Eufaula Winn-Dixie

Three suspects are facing charges related to a shooting that happened at a Winn-Dixie in Eufaula, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Eufaula police say, George James Warren, 28, Mary Jean Smith, 53, and James Antonio Davis, 31, were all taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force.

