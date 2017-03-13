Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer is up for $23 million in severance
Yahoo Inc. has named the top executives who will lead what's left of the company after its digital services are sold to Verizon Communications Inc., and it has disclosed the sizes of "golden parachute" severance packages for Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and others. Yahoo said in a regulatory filing Monday that Thomas McInerney will be CEO of the leftover company, to be called Altaba Inc. McInerney has been on Yahoo's board since April 2012 and has worked at IAC/InterActiveCorp and Ticketmaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|harley
|182
|Advance Auto Parts appoints Darren R. Jackson p... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Tiaa73
|205
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 10
|Kurt
|7
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC