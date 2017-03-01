Work of satirical cartoonist Gerald Scarfe going under the hammer
An image of the Duke of Cambridge leap-frogging over his father the Prince of Wales is among the satirical Gerald Scarfe cartoons going on sale. The unpublished image, which has a A 3,000 to A 5,000 estimate, is among a catalogue of cartoons to be sold by Sotheby's auctioneers in central London on April 5. A drawing, called A Good Place To Hang Out, shows current Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson lurking outside No 10 Downing Street.
