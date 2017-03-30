Woman in Capitol Hill police shooting after traffic stop, charged in federal court
A 20-year-old woman whose car was shot at by police near the U.S. Capitol after she allegedly put it in reverse and hit a patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday is being held on six federal and District charges. Mia Keyshia Hill, who also goes by the name Taleah Michelle Everett court files show, was accused of nearly running down officers and charged Thursday with four U.S. counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|Mar 29
|Associate
|12
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad...
|Mar 26
|In memory of Zach...
|1
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Sears acknowledges 'substantial doubt' about co...
|Mar 22
|itstartedwithLacy...
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC