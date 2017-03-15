Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Releases ...

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39.

