Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39.
