Walmart acquires niche online retailers, to the dismay of hipsters

18 hrs ago

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is rapidly buying up hip, small online retailers that appeal to wealthier shoppers in hopes of finally taking on Amazon.com Inc., but alienating some customers who favor the brands' independence. Last week Walmart acquired hipster clothing website ModCloth.

