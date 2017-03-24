Walmart acquires niche online retailers, to the dismay of hipsters
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is rapidly buying up hip, small online retailers that appeal to wealthier shoppers in hopes of finally taking on Amazon.com Inc., but alienating some customers who favor the brands' independence. Last week Walmart acquired hipster clothing website ModCloth.
