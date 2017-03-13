Walgreens said ready to sell more ass...

Walgreens said ready to sell more assets to win Rite Aid nod

12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Walgreens is trying to sweeten its proposal to win U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival pharmacy chain Rite Aid, according to people familiar with the talks. Walgreens is nearing an agreement to sell more assets to Tennessee-based discount chain Fred's - boosting the number of stores and adding distribution centers, software and personnel, according to one of the people.

