US stock indexes mixed in afternoon trading; oil rises

19 hrs ago

U.S. stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses in late-afternoon trading Friday as investors weighed the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month. In a speech, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely lift rates, citing an improving job market and rising inflation.

