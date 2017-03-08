Urban Outfitters sinks after earnings...

Urban Outfitters sinks after earnings miss

13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Urban Outfitters' shares slumped more than 8% on Wednesday morning after its fourth quarter results missed analyst estimates. $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2016, missing analyst expectations by a penny, down from $0.61 earned during the same period a year ago.

Chicago, IL

