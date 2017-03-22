UPDATE 1-Apparel chain Bebe Stores to...

UPDATE 1-Apparel chain Bebe Stores to explore strategic alternatives

The retailers have also been victim to a rapid change in consumer tastes as shoppers increasingly spend on travel and big-ticket home improvement items and less on apparel and accessories. Bebe Stores, which has a market cap of about $29 million, said it has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial adviser.

