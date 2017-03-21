'Unprecedented uncertainty' in high-e...

'Unprecedented uncertainty' in high-end real estate market, Sotheby's says

Recent government regulations have created "unprecedented levels of uncertainty" for the high-end home market heading into the key spring buying season, Sotheby's International Realty Canada said in a report released Wednesday. Toronto is expected to continue to lead the pack in sales of homes worth over $1 million, while Vancouver's high-end home sales will continue to normalize.

